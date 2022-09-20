AmericasMiddle EastPorts and Logistics

Gulftainer hit with $21.5m fine in the US

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 20, 2022
GT USA Wilmington

Gulftainer, a port management company from the United Arab Emirates, has been told by a court in the US it must pay $21.5m in damages in a long running case to its takeover of a port in Delaware.

In 2018, GT USA Wilmington, a Gulftainer subsidiary, obtained the 50-year rights to operate port of Wilmington on the east coast of the US. The disputed and failed sale of stevedoring firm Murphy Marine Services, which had been part of the deal four years ago, sparked the legal case.

