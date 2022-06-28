Gunvor and Air Products join forces for Rotterdam port green hydrogen terminal

Swiss-based commodity trading giant Gunvor has signed a joint development agreement with US hydrogen producer Air Products to set up a green hydrogen import terminal in Rotterdam port by 2026.

The Gunvor site in Europoort has been earmarked to receive green ammonia, produced from renewable energy sources, for large-scale green hydrogen production, which will be distributed to markets within Europe, including the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium.

The companies said the signing of the agreement is an important step towards an investment decision that will be taken as they gain confidence in the regulatory framework, permitting process, and funding support that the project would seek as an “Important Project of Common European Interest” (IPCEI).

Allard Castelein, CEO, Port of Rotterdam, said: “We are very supportive of Air Products’ and Gunvor’s plans, which are a great example of using a brownfield location to set up a new import terminal for green ammonia in the port of Rotterdam. Both companies have been active in the energy sector for a long time and are responding to society’s demand to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as to increase Europe’s energy independence. Green ammonia is not only a hydrogen carrier and a feedstock for the chemical industry, but it’s also an important renewable fuel for the shipping sector. First-mover projects like this will make Rotterdam Europe’s foremost hydrogen hub.”

Others have also moved to develop green ammonia import terminals for hydrogen production in Rotterdam port. Dutch state-owned energy network operator Gasunie, bulk handling firm HES International and tank storage specialist Vopak joined forces in April this year for a terminal that will operate on the Maasvlakte also by 2026.