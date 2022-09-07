Gunvor taps McDermott for Rotterdam green hydrogen terminal FEED

Swiss-based commodity trading giant Gunvor has contracted Houston-headquartered McDermott International and its storage business, CB&I, for a front-end engineering design (FEED) of a green hydrogen import terminal in Rotterdam.

The Gunvor site in Europoort has been earmarked to receive green ammonia, produced from renewable energy sources, for large-scale green hydrogen production, which will be distributed to markets within Europe, including the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium.

Under the contract scope, CB&I will provide the FEED of the ammonia tank and associated inside battery limits (ISBL) equipment. McDermott will support with FEED activities for the interconnecting pipeline, tie-ins and other outside battery limits (OSBL) scope. As part of the FEED, a project execution cost estimate will be developed as the basis for potential conversion into an engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) contract for the implementation phase.

“This project represents a vital contribution to ensuring a reliable logistical chain for the growing green hydrogen market and ultimately meeting the Netherlands 2030 climate goals,” said Cesar Canals, senior vice president, of CB&I.

Work on the project will be executed from McDermott’s office in The Hague, the Netherlands and CB&I’s office in Plainfield, Illinois.