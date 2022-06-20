GustoMSC showcases its next-generation heavy lift crane vessel series

Dutch-based offshore vessel designer, GustoMSC, part of NOV, has revealed its new heavy lift crane vessel series to address the needs of the growing offshore wind foundation market.

The new design, named Ensis, is based on an integrated approach and features scalable and fully customisable options as well as next-generation crane and deck mission equipment developed by other groups in NOV’s marine and construction business unit.

The Ensis 5000 design is said to be the largest and most capable of the series so far. The vessel is about 220 m long and 55 m wide, with 9,500 sq m of deck space and features a 5,000 tonne-rated heavy lift crane. The unit is designed around a combined upend hinge with a motion-compensated gripper that allows it to take up to six XXXL monopiles in one trip, exceeding the present capabilities in the market, GustoMSC said, adding that the latest energy-saving, reclamation, and storage solutions and new or alternative fuels can also be incorporated into its design.

The two smaller ships, the Ensis 3000 and Ensis 4000, are based on the same principles as the Ensis 5000 but are developed to address particular challenges or showcase specific possibilities. The Ensis 3000 is a compact design that efficiently installs smaller monopiles, pin-piles, or suction anchors, while the Ensis 4000 offers opportunities for the evolving US market and Jones Act-compliant vessels.

In February, Norwegian shipbuilder and designer Ulstein upgraded its heavy lift vessel design and unveiled its HX118 unit, the third evolution of the Ulstein SOC 5000, of which several vessels are in operation or under construction, including Heerema’s Aegir and Subsea 7’s Seven Borealis. The new vessel has been developed to efficiently handle the next generation foundations with a 5,000-tonne crane and includes methanol-powered generators, an optimised hull design and smart integration of battery systems.