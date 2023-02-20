AmericasOffshore

Guyana looks to reclaim from Exxon 20% of Stabroek oil block not under exploration or production licence

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarFebruary 21, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
SBM Offshore

A report by Reuters indicated that Guyana plans to take back 20% of the Stabroek oil block off its shore from the Exxon-led consortium that controls it. The country wants to reduce the consortium’s share of its oil resources, said vice president Bharrat Jagdeo in an interview. “We need more competition,” he said.

According to Jagdeo, the contract with the consortium enables Guyana to take back 20% of the block that is not held under an exploration or production licence. An Exxon spokesperson said the company and its partners in the Stabroek project are in ongoing discussions with the Government of Guyana regarding relinquishment requirements.

The gross recoverable resource for the Stabroek Block is now estimated to be nearly 11bn oil equivalent barrels, according to the Exxon website.

As reported in December, the government is developing a new production-sharing agreement (PSA) model through which it will receive a larger portion of income from oil produced in the country compared with what it receives from the Exxon-led consortium. Jagdeo said the PSA is expected to be finalised by mid-April.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarFebruary 21, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button