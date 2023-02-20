Guyana looks to reclaim from Exxon 20% of Stabroek oil block not under exploration or production licence

A report by Reuters indicated that Guyana plans to take back 20% of the Stabroek oil block off its shore from the Exxon-led consortium that controls it. The country wants to reduce the consortium’s share of its oil resources, said vice president Bharrat Jagdeo in an interview. “We need more competition,” he said.

According to Jagdeo, the contract with the consortium enables Guyana to take back 20% of the block that is not held under an exploration or production licence. An Exxon spokesperson said the company and its partners in the Stabroek project are in ongoing discussions with the Government of Guyana regarding relinquishment requirements.

The gross recoverable resource for the Stabroek Block is now estimated to be nearly 11bn oil equivalent barrels, according to the Exxon website.

As reported in December, the government is developing a new production-sharing agreement (PSA) model through which it will receive a larger portion of income from oil produced in the country compared with what it receives from the Exxon-led consortium. Jagdeo said the PSA is expected to be finalised by mid-April.