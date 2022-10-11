AsiaGreater ChinaOperationsShipyards

H-Line back in Guangzhou for more car carriers

H-Line has eschewed ordering on home soil for its latest fleet expansion. Multiple broking reports list the Korean outfit ordering three 8,500 ceu car carriers at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) in southern China. The LNG-powered vessels will go on time charter to Hyundai Glovis when they deliver in late 2024 and through 2025. The reported price for the giant car carriers is $100m per unit.

H-Line entered the car carrier sector last year with its first order for a 7,000 ceu pair at GSI. In February this year it added two more similar sized ships at the same yard, all of which will be dual-fuelled.

