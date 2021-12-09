AsiaDry Cargo

H-Line pays firm $22m for Japanese cape

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowDecember 9, 2021
The first cape sale in December has been sealed with brokers reporting a further swathe of tonnage will likely change hands before Christmas.

South Korea´s H-Line has paid Keiyo Kisen a firm $22m for the 2007-built Cape Treasure. The last similar aged ship sold this summer went for some $2m less.

The Hahn and Co-controlled cape specialist, H-Line, has stayed away from the secondhand market for some years, preferring newbuilds. VesselsValue lists 41 capes in H-Line’s fleet including seven newbuilds yet to deliver.

