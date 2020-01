German owner H.Vogemann has placed an order at China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of six 40,000 dwt open hatch handy bulkers.

Shipbroking house Clarksons reported that the vessels will be built at the New Yangzijiang yard and deliveries are scheduled between October 2021 and June 2022.

H.Vogemann operates a fleet of 14 ships and it has another handy bulker under construction at Taizhou Catic Shipbuilding.