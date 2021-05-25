Splash Extra

Hacked off

A team at the University of Plymouth have developed a novel approach to maritime cyber protection

Splash SplashMay 26, 2021
0 0 2 minutes read

Maritime represents such a different environment for cyber protection that it requires a complete rethink of how best to shield ships from hackers.

To this end, a group of researchers at the University of Plymouth in the UK have developed MaCRA, or the Maritime Cyber Risk Assessment framework, a unique solution to identify dynamic, vessel, cargo and route-specific cyber risks. It enables international shipping operators and insurers to rapidly assess individual ship’s or entire fleets’ uniqu...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Splash SplashMay 26, 2021
0 0 2 minutes read
Back to top button