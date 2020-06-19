Hafnia responds to Diamond S and Norden’s nuptials

June 19th, 2020 Americas, Asia, Europe, Operations, Tankers 0 comments

Hafnia has passed comment on one of this week’s biggest news items – the creation of a mega MR pool between rivals Diamond S and Norden – with its own teaser of a new pool in the offing.

Tuesday saw Norden and Diamond S Shipping announce their new partnership, DiaNor, in a bid, they said, to facilitate the commercial consolidation of the product tanker industry.

Hafnia responded to the news yesterday with details of a handy pool it is setting up.

“We are pleased to see continued interest in consolidating the product tanker segments since last year’s merger between BW Tankers and Hafnia – the biggest fully-fledged product tanker merger to date. Expansion of pools through commercial alliances demonstrates that our peers also recognise the value in market consolidation,” Singapore-based Hafnia stated in a release.

Hafnia said it will soon enter a new product tanker segment with industry peers, established under the name of Hafnia Specialized. This business will handle tonnage below 25,000 dwt. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks, the BW affiliate said.

Sam Chambers

