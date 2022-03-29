AsiaEuropeTankers

Hafnia sells eight ships to Ace Tankers for $252m

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 29, 2022
BW Group-controlled Hafnia has sealed a deal for an en bloc sale of its eight 2016 and 2017 built stainless steel vessels to Dutch-based Ace Tankers for $252.4m, releasing around $50m in cash. 

Hafnia said the transaction remains subject to lenders’ consent as four of the vessels are currently financed by sale and leaseback facilities, and the remaining four vessels are financed by Japanese operating leases with call options.

The Japanese-built vessels are planned for delivery by September 30, 2022, except for Hafnia Spark and Hafnia Stellar, which should deliver in September 2023. 

“Divesting the stainless-steel vessels, which is a non-core segment, is according to our strategy, and focus remains on the core product and chemical IMO2 tanker segments. The price achieved reflects a strong interest in the stainless steel segment,” said Mikael Skov Hafnia’s CEO.

Hafnia commercially operates a fleet of 237 vessels, including newbuilds, of which 145 are owned or chartered-in.

