Hafnia to list on Oslo Børs tomorrow

Hafnia, the product tanker arm of the BW Group, has received approval from Oslo Børs to transfer its listing from the Oslo Axess to the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Hafnia will delist from the Oslo Axess today, and the company is set for trading of its shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange is set to commence tomorrow. The timing coincides with the product tanker market reaching record freight levels, driven by a lack of shore storage and port delays.

Hafnia, led by Michael Skov, operates a fleet of 177 vessels in pools including newbuilds, of which 102 are owned or chartered-in including six owned LR2s, 27 owned and nine chartered-in LR1s, 41 owned and six chartered-in MRs and 13 owned handy vessels.