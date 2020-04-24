Hafnia to move onto the Oslo Stock Exchange

Hafnia, the product tanker arm of the BW Group, has applied to the Oslo Børs to transfer its listing from the Oslo Axess to the Oslo Stock Exchange from the end of this month. The timing coincides with freight rates for the product tanker segment scaling record heights this week.

Hafnia, led by Michael Skov, operates a fleet of 177 vessels in pools including newbuilds, of which 102 are owned or chartered-in including six owned LR2s, 27 owned and nine chartered-in LR1s, 41 owned and six chartered-in MRs and 13 owned handy vessels.