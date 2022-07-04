Hafnia welcomes TRF to newly launched chemical pool 

The Oslo-listed product tanker specialist of BW Group, Hafnia, has recently launched a chemical pool with US owner Transportation Recovery Fund (TRF) as its first member.

TRF will, over the next months, enter a total of seven vessels into the pool, with six of those being sister vessels of Hafnia’s own chemical handy fleet. The remaining vessel is the sister of Hafnia’s chemical V-class MR vessels.

With this chemical pool launch, Hafnia has furthered its overall pool management offering, to which earlier this month, the Mikael Skov-led company also launched an LR2 pool in the product tanker segment, together with Reederei Nord and Chartworld.

The global trading of Hafnia’s chemical fleet is overseen from its Dubai offices. Following the chemical pool launch, Hafnia will operate over 240 product and chemical tankers across their commercial platforms, from offices in Singapore, Dubai, and Copenhagen, and Houston.