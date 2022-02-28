Hagland in for another hybrid bulker at Royal Bodewes

Norway’s Hagland Shipping has exercised an option for the construction of one more 5,000 dwt self-discharging bulk carrier at Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes as part of its move to replace older vessels with traditional propulsion systems with plug-in battery hybrid solution.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in mid-2023, while the two sisters ordered last year should deliver this summer and during Q1 2023. The total investment for this ship will be about NOK150m ($16.9m), totalling NOK430m ($50.6m) for the series of newbuilds. Compared to the oldest vessels in Hagland’s existing fleet, the vessels should slash CO2 emissions by more than 40% and NOx emissions by 90-95% from delivery. The vessels will also be prepared for zero-emission technology.

The newbuilding contracts have been entered into on the basis of substantial support from Enova, the Norwegian government enterprise responsible for the promotion of environmentally friendly production and consumption of energy. The project is also backed by the fleet renewal program for short sea shipping. The agreement with the Dutch shipyard gives Hagland an option for one additional newbuild.

“The investment in these newbuildings is a big step forward for the company and will make Hagland Shipping’s fleet the most environmentally friendly in our segment,” the company said.