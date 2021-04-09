Hagland orders up to four hybrid bulkers at Royal Bodewes

Norway’s Hagland Shipping has signed up with Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes for the construction of two 5,000 dwt self-discharging bulk carriers to replace older vessels with traditional propulsion systems with plug-in battery hybrid solution.

A NOK280m ($33m) firm deal, with options for two additional newbuilds, will see the vessels delivered during Q1 and Q2, 2023.

Hagland said it will finance the project through a combination of equity and bank loans. The company has also secured NOK26.8m from the Norwegian government enterprise Enova for the first two vessels and has received an offer for longterm financing from Innovation Norway.

“We are proud to have reached a new milestone in the history of our company. The investment in these newbuilds is a major step forward for the company and the transition to low and zero emission vessels within our segment. The new vessels represent the start of a renewal of the fleet that is also necessary in order to reach the ambitious climate goals set by the shipping industry,” Haglan Shipping said.

Compared to Hagland’s existing fleet, the newbuilds are expected to reduce CO2 emission by more than 30% and NOx emissions by 90-95% from delivery.