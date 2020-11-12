Haizhuang Wind Power orders wind farm support vessel at Yinghui South Shipbuilding

Haizhuang Wind Power (HZ Wind), a renewable energy unit of CSSC, has placed an order with Guangzhou’s Yinghui South Shipbuilding for the construction of a wind farm support vessel.

The vessel is expected to be delivered by the end of 2021 and will be HZ Wind’s first wind farm maintenance vessel.

HZ Wind, which is mainly involved in the business of wind farm investment, turbine supply and offshore engineering, said the vessel will support the growing demand from the fast growing domestic offshore wind market.

Yinghui South Shipbuilding is part of Cosco Heavy Industry and mainly builds smaller work vessels. The shipyard secured an order for up to four wind farm support vessels from a Danish owner in May.