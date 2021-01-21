AmericasOffshore

Half the oil taken off stricken Venezuelan FSO

Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has completed the transfer of half of the crude from the Nabarima floating storage tanker, after the vessel started to list in October last year.

PDVSA started offloading crude from the FSO, anchored in the Gulf of Paria near Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago, in December after the listing vessel sparked concerns of a major oil spill disaster.

The vessel, owned by a joint venture between PDVSA and Eni, was holding around 1.3m barrels of crude oil.

Half of the oil onboard the FSO has now been transferred to PDVSA aframax tanker Icaro.

