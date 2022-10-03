Halifax and Hamburg collaborate on green transatlantic corridor

The Halifax Port Authority and Hamburg Port Authority will work together to decarbonise the shipping corridor between Halifax, on Canada’s east coast, and Hamburg, along Germany’s northwest coast. The two port authorities signed a memorandum of understanding on September 29.

The focus of their partnership will be on developing port infrastructure for bunkering, and the exporting of green hydrogen and derivatives in both ports; fostering collaboration between value chain partners, shipping lines and other interests to advance the use of green energy on the corridor; working towards favourable conditions for decarbonisation, by lobbying for aligned regulatory measures, financial incentives and safety regulations, for example, as well as working with local communities; sharing knowledge and technology and establishing industry contacts to enable the acceleration of decarbonisation within the route.

The two ports hope to advance renewable hydrogen technologies; accelerate the global energy transition; support cooperation between the two countries in expanding the global hydrogen economy; help enable Canadian companies to deploy their technologies more easily in the German market; and provide German companies with opportunities to invest in growing manufacturing capabilities in Canada.

“We have a long relationship of cooperation and share a mutual drive and commitment toward sustainability and digitalisation,” said Captain Allan Gray, President and CEO of the Halifax Port Authority. “It seems only natural that we continue to collaborate to decarbonise a significant trade route between our two ports.”