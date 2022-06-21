Halifax Port Authority seeks non-containerised cargo operator for Richmond Terminal

The Halifax Port Authority (HPA) in Nova Scotia, Canada, is reviewing its operating model for a portion of Richmond Terminals in relation to general cargo operations. This includes berths 9B and 9C, and the areas including shed space behind those berths (Shed 9B).

The HPA’s goal is to identify experienced organisations willing to operate a portion of Richmond Terminals as a single terminal operator. This process could lead to the consolidation of non-containerised cargo operations at Richmond Terminals over time.

A request for expression of interest (RFEOI) has been issued to ensure the HPA is doing all it can to attract the most-qualified operator in a way that is transparent and fair to all. A fairness monitor has been engaged to provide guidance throughout the RFEOI process and ensure best practices are being followed. The RFEOI will close on August 2, 2022.