Halifax Port Authority to undertake Pier A-1 infilling project

The Halifax Port Authority (HPA) is preparing to begin infilling the basin between Piers A-1 and B at Ocean Terminals located at the Port of Halifax on Canada’s Atlantic coast. This project is expected to start in May 2022 and is part of the port’s long-term plan.

The project will create a new location for the sequestration of pyritic slate generated from construction projects in downtown Halifax, thus reducing the number of truck loads and related greenhouse gas emissions associated with hauling slate to a more-distant sequestration facility. It will also ensure efficient and safe terminal operations well into the future.

To properly prepare for the project, Pier A-1, including the pier rail sidings, will not be available for access to general cargo operations beginning in May. Alternate terminal and shed space is available for port users.

The project is expected to take approximately three years to complete, although the timeframe will depend largely on local development and the volume of pyritic slate being generated by downtown construction projects. During that time, an estimated 500,000 cubic metres of infill material will be used, plus finishing material, to create an additional 3.2 hectares (approximately 8 acres) of yard space.

A Fisheries Act Authorization was granted in 2018 by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and habitat offsetting will be implemented. Two hundred and sixty artificial reefs, also known as reef balls, will be installed as a method of marine environmental remediation.

The completed project is planned to improve overall efficiency and safety, leading to more environmentally sustainable operations overall.