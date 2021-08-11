Halliburton seals offshore well construction deal with Sapura Drilling

Halliburton has secured a contract from Sapura Drilling, a subsidiary of Sapura Energy, to act as a technical partner in the execution of an integrated rig drilling completion deal for a six-well offshore construction project.

Hallburton said the contract opens the pathway for the company to synergistically deploy its Halliburton 4.0 digital platform to its fullest potential to achieve a step-change improvement in operational efficiency.

Consistent with Halliburton 4.0, the scope of work also includes key digital technologies from sperry drilling, cementing, drill bits, baroid, and completion product lines. The campaign is the first integrated project of its kind in Malaysia that combines rig services with all aspects of planning, operations, and automation.