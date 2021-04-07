Halliburton taps into Optime Subsea’s product offering

Houston-headquartered energy service giant Halliburton Company has formed a strategic alliance with Norway’s Optime Subsea to apply Optime’s innovative remotely operated Controls System (ROCS) to Halliburton’s completion landing string services.

The companies will also offer intervention and workover control system services leveraging Optime’s subsea controls and intervention light system (SCILS) technology, a remote digital enabled system that compliments Halliburton’s subsea intervention expertise.

The alliance will provide umbilical-less operations and subsea controls for deepwater completions and interventions, with Halliburton offering Optime’s technologies as a service across its portfolio.

Daniel Casale, vice president of testing and subsea at Halliburton, commented: “We are excited to work with Optime and leverage their technologies within our existing subsea completions and intervention solutions,” said “Our alliance advances remote capabilities and provides a capital efficient solution, allowing customers to reduce safety risk, operational footprint, setup and run-time.”