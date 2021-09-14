Halliburton wins Energean contract off Israel

Houston-headquartered energy service giant Halliburton has been awarded an integrated services contract to execute a three to five well drilling and completions campaign for Energean offshore Israel.

The contract is for three firm and two optional wells to deliver all services, including project management, directional drilling, completions, production enhancement, and subsea services.

“This campaign will deliver a fully integrated solution using our Halliburton 4.0 digital platform and drilling technologies to optimise well delivery,” said Ahmed Kenawi, senior vice president of Europe, Eurasia and Sub-Saharan Africa Region.

The work follows a four-well offshore drilling campaign that Halliburton previously executed in the Karish and Karish North gas fields off Israel.

Earlier in June, London-listed independent Energean booked Stena Drilling harsh environment drillship Stena Icemax (pictured) for up to five wells. The firm three wells are expected to be drilled in 2022.