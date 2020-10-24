Uncategorized

Hamburg Bulk Carriers aims to increase size of fleet

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 24, 2020
Contrary to some broking reports and a story carried on this site earlier this week, Hamburg Bulk Carriers (HBC) is not downsizing its fleet. In fact senior management tell Splash the intention is to add more tonnage. 

Splash reported incorrectly this week that the company led by Georg Greilinger and Jens von Husen was offloading up to four ships. 

HBC has a young fleet after ordering  a series of 10 handy bulkers which delivered three year ago. 

