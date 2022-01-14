Hamburg port leads drone development

Hamburg port is to press ahead with the use of automated drones across many of its operations with a view to selling the tech overseas.

HHLA Sky, a subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik, and the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) have agreed to a comprehensive technology partnership. Together, the companies want to make it possible to use automated drones across the port.

“This technology will assist in finding many promising solutions for logistical, sensory or coordinative processes,” the pair stated in a release.

Jens Meier, chairman of the the HPA, commented: “In the event of storm surges, accidents or other unforeseeable disruptions, flying, floating or self-driving robots can be on-site considerably faster and provide high-resolution videos and pictures for an exact overview of the situation. The time saved can be decisive in an emergency. Furthermore, they make the maintenance and expansion of the port infrastructure significantly more efficient – for example, in the case of facilities that are difficult, time-consuming or dangerous to reach.”

“The next phase of product development for our new drones as a service product will be launched with this partnership. We will begin pilot operations this year,” said Phanthian Zuesongdham, head of division port process solutions at the HPA.