Hamburg port teams with leading hydrogen producer

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 7, 2022
Hamburg Port Authority

One of the world’s largest suppliers of hydrogen, US-based Air Products, has signed a memorandum of understanding in Germany to explore ways establishing a comprehensive hydrogen value chain across the port of Hamburg.

Jens Meier, CEO of the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA), commented: “The HPA is committed to future-proof and innovative technologies and their use in the port, thus supporting decarbonisation and the city of Hamburg’s Clean Air Plan. This MoU is a further step on our way to taking concrete action here.”

“Ports and their industrial clusters in Hamburg and around the world, have a critical role to play in expanding hydrogen’s role in the energy transition,” commented Kurt Lefevere, vice president at Air Products.

Air Products has practical operational experience from more than 250 refuelling station projects in 20 countries. The company has been supplying hydrogen to the port of Hamburg and Germany for over 40 years, it is a member of H2 Global and already supplies many hydrogen fuel stations across Germany, including a new hydrogen refuelling station, opening later this year.

