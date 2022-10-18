Hamburg Port to use feederships to ferry boxes between terminals

The Port of Hamburg will use feederships, not trucks, to shuttle boxes between terminals from next month. The German port has selected Unifeeder to carry out the process, working with two local software firms to create a digital process that also covers customs handling.

The new initiative will see emissions cut in the port as well as addressing the issue of limited trucking capacity in the region.

Florian Pein, area director, West and Central Europe at Unifeeder, commented: ”We have been feeling the effects of the declining number of young truck drivers for years. This is increasingly leading to a serious lack of transhipment resources and leads to long waiting times in the Port of Hamburg.”