Hamburg prosecutors raid Erck Rickmers office in ship scrapping investigation

Sam ChambersAugust 26, 2021
The Hamburg public prosecutor’s office raided a number of shipowner offices yesterday including an Alster villa belonging to the Erck Rickmers Group as part of a long running investigation into the beaching of some ships in 2016 and 2017.

Erck Rickmers Group and other entities under suspicion strongly deny that they knew the three ships under investigation – the Florida 1, Alexandra Rickmers and ER Hamburg – were headed for a beach in Pakistan when they sold the ships.

According to European law, ships being sent for recycling are considered hazardous waste that must be properly disposed of at shipyards.

