Hamburg Süd appoints new CEO as Vespermann steps down

German shipping line Hamburg Süd has announced the appointment of Poul Hestbaek as its new CEO, replacing Arnt Vespermann who will leave the company by the end of the first quarter.

Hestbaek has been with the Hamburg Süd, now part of Maersk Group, since 2004 and is currently chief commercial officer.

Vespermann joined the company in 1999 and he has been a member of board since 2009 and chief executive since late 2017.

“AP Møller-Maersk’s multi-brand strategy has been established on the global markets. Going forward, we will place an even stronger focus on implementing this strategy and strengthening our Hamburg Süd brand in terms of customer relations, such as in our key account management efforts. Thus, now is the ideal time for me to relinquish the helm to Poul Hestbaek,” Vespermann said.