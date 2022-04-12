Hammonia acquires MR2 pair

Germany-based Hammonia Schiffsholding (HHX) has purchased two modern MR2 chemical tankers from Brodotrogir-affiliated Trogir Maritime for $50.5m.

The 2015 and 2016 built vessels, named Hammonia Athene and Hammonia Artemis, formerly known as Trogir Kairos I and Songa Pride (Trogir Kairos II), will be fully re-coated and then delivered into a five-year time charter to Denmark’s WECO Tankers under the charter names WECO Amélie and WECO Madeleine. Delivery to WECO will take place no later than July 31, 2022.

Hammonia Schiffsholding sold its containership Lutetia within the group of companies, refinanced it, and used the funds released to acquire the MR2 pair. The transaction was backed by NIBC Shipping. Technical and commercial management will be done under the company’s new brand, Hammonia Energy, which has already taken over the management of Hammonia’s suezmax tanker Aura M since March this year.

“Following the pleasant development of our container investments, this transaction marks a further step of diversification of the HHX fleet into shipping segments early in the cycle offering appreciation potential, such as the tanker market. HHX’s fleet now consists of three feeder container vessels, a suezmax tanker and these two ladies,” the company said in a statement.