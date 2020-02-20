Home Sector Tankers Hammonia Reederei diversifies into tanker sector with resale suezmax acquisition February 20th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Tankers

German owner Hammonia Reederei has diversified into the tanker sector with the acquisition of a resale 157,000 dwt suezmax tanker from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

According to VesselsValue data, the vessel (hull 1161) was originally ordered by Frontline at Rongsheng Heavy Industries in 2010 and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding took over the unfinished vessel after Rongsheng went bankrupt.

The vessel is still under construction at Yangzijiang and delivery is scheduled in May this year. The resale price is $52.5m.

It will be the first tanker in Hammonia’s fleet, which is now made up of five MPPs and seven containerships.