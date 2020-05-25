Hana Financial Group buys into H-Line Shipping

South Korea’s Hana Financial Group is buying into H-Line Shipping, the dry bulk group formerly part of the defunct Hanjin Shipping empire, which is now controlled by local private equity fund Hahn & Co.

Hana and Hahn will will create a $1.45bn project fund for the leveraged buyout of H-Line Shipping, one of the country’s larger shipowners with 38 dry bulk ships and seven LNG carriers in its fleet.

Split off from Hanjin in 2014, H-Line Shipping was acquired by Hahn & Co’s private equity fund. H-Line Shipping then took over Hyundai Merchant Marine’s dry bulk operations in 2016 and then bought a controlling stake in tanker player SK Shipping two years later.