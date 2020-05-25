Hana Financial Group buys into H-Line Shipping

Hana Financial Group buys into H-Line Shipping

May 25th, 2020 Asia, Dry Cargo, Finance and Insurance 0 comments

South Korea’s Hana Financial Group is buying into H-Line Shipping, the dry bulk group formerly part of the defunct Hanjin Shipping empire, which is now controlled by local private equity fund Hahn & Co.

Hana and Hahn will will create a $1.45bn project fund for the leveraged buyout of H-Line Shipping, one of the country’s larger shipowners with 38 dry bulk ships and seven LNG carriers in its fleet.

Split off from Hanjin in 2014, H-Line Shipping was acquired by Hahn & Co’s private equity fund. H-Line Shipping then took over Hyundai Merchant Marine’s dry bulk operations in 2016 and then bought a controlling stake in tanker player SK Shipping two years later.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

