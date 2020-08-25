Handy opportunities

John Su, the wily Athens-based Chinese shipping entrepreneur, has spent the last couple of years building up a handy fleet to go alongside his larger bulkers. In conversation with Splash Extra, he says he’s on the hunt for more Japanese tonnage as and when the right opportunity comes his way.

The aim is to navigate dry bulk’s notorious volatility and become a comprehensive dry bulk tonnage provider in all sizes.

"In my personal opinion, volatility will continue in the dry bulk shipping ma...