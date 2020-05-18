Handysize sales dominate limited S&P action

In this week’s broker reports handysize vessels are the most sold ships with the most notable sale possibly done by Norway’s Kristian Jebsens Rederi who has been attempting to exit the shipowning business for years.

Now the Norwegian company is widely reported letting go of its last two ships, the 35,000 dwt Sharpnes and Swiftnes (both built 2015), for $13m each, according to numerous shipbroking reports. The owner had tried to offload the ballast water treatment system fitted pair for $17.5m last year. John Su’s Erasmus Ship Invest has been tipped by some as the taker of the ships.

Another handy sale of note showing declining asset values has emerged from Japan. Nagashiki Shipping has also had to bite the bullet, selling the 32,000 dwt open hatch Clipper Kamoshio to Vietnamese buyers for $7m, after a previous sale price of $7.25m fell through last month.