Handysize sales pick up

June 8th, 2020 Dry Cargo 0 comments

After months of depressed reading, the tone in this week’s crop of broker bulker S&P columns contains an upbeat note, with most sellers of Japanese origin and handysizes being the most popular ship type traded. Increased sales come at a time where the Baltic Dry Index has picked itself off the floor and dry bulk stock prices have edged up too in recent days.

Clarkson’s Shipping Intelligence Weekly reported a total of four sales in the handysize segment last week.

Of note, Chowgule Steamship sold the nine-year-old 37,000 dwt Maratha Pride for a bit under $9m, while the one year younger Japanese controlled 28,000-dwt bulker, Wave Friend, was sold for $6.35m.

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

