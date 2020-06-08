Handysize sales pick up

After months of depressed reading, the tone in this week’s crop of broker bulker S&P columns contains an upbeat note, with most sellers of Japanese origin and handysizes being the most popular ship type traded. Increased sales come at a time where the Baltic Dry Index has picked itself off the floor and dry bulk stock prices have edged up too in recent days.

Clarkson’s Shipping Intelligence Weekly reported a total of four sales in the handysize segment last week.

Of note, Chowgule Steamship sold the nine-year-old 37,000 dwt Maratha Pride for a bit under $9m, while the one year younger Japanese controlled 28,000-dwt bulker, Wave Friend, was sold for $6.35m.