Hannisdahl hits out at ‘smear campaign’ launched by Cleaves Securities 

Joakim Hannisdahl, the man at the centre of a ship investment storm breaking in Norway today, has responded to allegations that he was in breach of his duties while heading Cleaves Asset Management.

Hannisdahl, who stepped down from his role with Per Olav Karlsen-led Cleaves last month citing “irreconcilable differences”, yesterday let contacts know of his plans to establish a rival hedge fund, something that quickly drew the ire of his old employers who claimed he had left the company as a result of “serious disloyal efforts, inadequate management abilities as well reporting and information processing”.

Responding to Splash, Hannisdahl said a “smear campaign” had been launched against him.

“It appears that Per Olav Karlsen and Cleaves Securities have some sort of personal vendetta against me,” Hannisdahl said.

Hannisdahl was ranked the number one shipping equity analyst globally by Bloomberg for a number of years before embarking on a shipping investment fund for Cleaves last year. In 2018 Hannisdahl’s own firm, Gersemi Research, was bought out by Cleaves.

Hannisdahl announced plans yesterday to establish a long/short shipping hedge fund called Gersemi Asset Management, a brand Hannisdahl registered as a new Norwegian company in July this year.