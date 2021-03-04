Dry CargoEuropeMiddle EastOperations

Hanseatic Unity Handysize Pool adds Transworld pair

Grant Rowles March 5, 2021
Transworld

Hanseatic Unity Handysize Pool (HUHP) has announced two additions to its pool from Dubai-based owner Transworld.

Transworld has added the Japanese-built pair TBC Prime and TBC Passion to the pool, both of which have been recently acquired.

TBC Prime has already entered the pool and started her first voyage, while TBC Passion is expected to become charter free later this month in Japan.

Headquartered in Hamburg, HUHP is a joint venture between Reederei Nord and Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG and provides commercial pool services for vessels in the handysize segment.

