Hapag-Lloyd acquires NileDutch

German line Hapag-Lloyd has strengthened its position in the African market having sealed an agreement to acquire Dutch container shipping company NileDutch.

With 10 liner services and a fleet of around 80,000 teu, NileDutch is a leading providers of container services to West Africa. The company connects Europe, Asia and Latin America with West and South Africa.

Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, commented: “Africa is an important strategic growth market for Hapag-Lloyd. The acquisition of NileDutch strengthens our position in West Africa and will be an excellent addition to our existing activities on the continent. Our combined customer base will benefit from a denser network from and to Africa as well as from a much higher frequency of sailings. We welcome the new colleagues from NileDutch and hope that together we can further develop our business in Africa in the years to come.”

Wim van Aalst, president of NileDutch, added: “Hapag-Lloyd and NileDutch are a very good fit and I am happy that we join forces. Combining our business and expertise in West Africa with Hapag-Lloyd´s worldwide network will enable us to make the next step and further develop the Africa business.”

The deal is subject to approval of relevant antitrust authorities.

Hapag-Lloyd is currently the fifth largest containerline in terms of operating capacity according to Alphaliner, and the deal will help it consolidate this position with both ONE and Evergreen snapping at its heals due to much larger ordering plans.