Hapag-Lloyd adds ten boxship newbuilds from Greek owners

Hapag-Lloyd has reportedly expanded its newbuilding pipeline with several acquisitions and charter deals for ten 13,000 teu neo-panamax containerships set for delivery in 2022 and 2023.

Alphaliner reported that the Hamburg-based liner has added ten conventionally-powered scrubber-fitted vessels built at Korean and Chinese yards and ordered by Greek tonnage owners Capital Ship Management and Chartworld.

Hapag-Lloyd has bought Evangelos Marinakis-led Capital out of three of its six orders for 13,200 teu ships at Hyundai Samho, while committing to chartering the other three ships, according to Alphaliner. The Greek owner ordered four ships in December last year and two in February this year for $103m per ship.

The company has also struck a deal with Kollakis’ Chartworld to acquire two 13,000 teu vessels and charter another two newbuilds, ordered from China’s New Century Shipbuilding in March for $105m each.

According to Alphaliner, the new deals have added around 130,000 teu to Hapag-Lloyd’s orderbook, boosting the carrier’s overall pipeline to 22 vessels and 414,000 teu.

Hapag-Lloyd has yet to reply to questions sent by Splash earlier.