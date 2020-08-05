Hapag-Lloyd appoints former Maersk executive into senior role

Hamburg-based global liner Hapag-Lloyd has appointed Anders Boenaes, a former executive of Maersk, as the company’s new senior managing director of the company.

Boenaes will be responsible for ship networks, alliances and day-to-day operations at Hapag-Lloyd.

Boenaes joined Maersk in 1993 as a trainee and spent 27 years at the company. He was a senior vice president and head of network of Maersk before he the left the Danish shipping group last year.

Hapag-Lloyd has looked to Maersk in the past to fill in senior positions. For instance, Jesper Præstensgaard, a senior Maersk official with nearly 20 years experience at the Copenhagen firm, became Hapag-Lloyd’s chief commercial officer for a few years through to 2013.