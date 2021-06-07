Hapag-Lloyd cuts Oakland for several weeks due to congestion

Hapag-Lloyd is omitting the Port of Oakland from the westbound legs of two of its transpacific west coast services due to ongoing congestion and delays.

The port has been removed from the schedule of the PS5 service, beginning in week 26 with the sailing of Argus Voyage 113W. It has also been removed from the PS8 service with the sailing of Hyundai Neptune Voyage 18W, again beginning in week 26.

These omissions are planned through to week 33, but the calls could be reinstated sooner or later than scheduled, depending on progress at the port.

The Port of Oakland achieved an all-time cargo record in April, handling the equivalent of 100,096 20-foot import containers. This was the first time the port passed the 100,000-box milestone for imports in a month.

Container lines including Hapag Lloyd had temporarily diverted some sailings to Oakland earlier this year to ease backlogs at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.