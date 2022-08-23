ContainersEnvironmentEuropeOperations

Hapag-Lloyd kicks off fleet upgrade program

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 23, 2022
Hapag-Lloyd

German containerline Hapag-Lloyd has kicked off a fleet upgrade program for 150 ships over the next five years. The first part of the plan will see a new German propeller installed on the 7,500 teu Ningbo Express in Dubai next month, something that the carrier says will deliver between 10 and 13% fuel and CO2 savings.

In total, there are plans to equip at least 86 ships with the new and more efficient propellers. At the same time, 36 vessels will receive a new, flow-optimised bulbous bow. During the scheduled dry dock stays, a resistance-reducing coat of anti-fouling paint will also to be applied to all vessels on the part of the exterior hull beneath the waterline.

“We aim to be climate-neutral by 2045. To reach this goal, we have set ourselves the interim target of reducing the CO2 intensity of our own ships by 30% already by 2030. To do so, we are investing in new future-proof ships while simultaneously focusing on making our existing fleet fit for the future,” said Dr Maximilian Rothkopf, COO of Hapag-Lloyd.

