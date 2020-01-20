Hapag-Lloyd signs space charter agreement with Maersk and MSC

January 20th, 2020 Containers, Europe 0 comments

German containerline Hapag-Lloyd will expand its product offering on the Asia-North Europe trade starting in March 2020.

As a member of THE Alliance, Hapag-Lloyd already offers many services on the route. However, to strengthen it even further, Hapag-Lloyd has signed a space charter agreement with Maersk and MSC that will give it access to selected services of 2M.

“The addition of these services will enable Hapag-Lloyd to offer an even higher frequency of weekly departures and more routing options as well as to directly serve additional ports with high schedule reliability,” Hapag-Lloyd said in a statement.

In the coming weeks, the line will provide more details about these new services.

