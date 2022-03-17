AsiaContainersEnvironmentEurope

Hapag-Lloyd signs with Singapore’s Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 17, 2022
The Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and liner shipping company Hapag-Lloyd have signed a strategic partnership agreement committing to cooperate on efforts contributing to maritime decarbonisation. The centre and Hapag-Lloyd will focus on collaboration to amplify the impact of the solutions and accelerate the time to deployment and adoption.

Hapag-Lloyd has recently announced revamped decarbonisation targets, aiming to reduce the emissions of its entire fleet by 30% by 2030 compared to 2019 and is further aiming to be climate-neutral by 2045, ahead of the IMO 2050 target.

In welcoming the centre’s first strategic partner since its founding on August 1 last year, Professor Lynn Loo, CEO of the GCMD said: “Shipping is a hard-to-abate sector and to reach the IMO’s climate change goals, collaboration across the value chain is required. Hapag-Lloyd is a forward-leaning organisation and has a strong presence in the container shipping business. With strong commitment and ambition, the participation of Hapag-Lloyd as a strategic partner will allow both organisations to share knowledge, build on existing initiatives and provide additional resources for pilots and trials. We are also pleased to welcome Hapag-Lloyd’s CEO Mr Rolf Habben Jansen to our governing board.”

The centre’s mission is to help the maritime industry reduce its carbon emissions as quickly as possible by shaping standards, deploying solutions, financing projects, and fostering collaboration across sectors.

