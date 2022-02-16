Hapag-Lloyd to launch new service linking Southern China with Germany

Hamburg-based liner Hapag-Lloyd is launching a new service in April this year that will connect Southern China with Northern Europe on a weekly basis.

Hapag-Lloyd said it would offer the new service, dubbed China Germany Express (CGX), as a two-port loop product which should provide another gateway from and to Southern China with a 27-day transit time, adding that this would allow customers to benefit from intermodal capabilities in Dachan Bay and Hamburg – and to also gain access to Central and Eastern European markets.

“With our customers’ cargo planning and the strong demand for container transports in mind, we have developed this new service for China-Germany relations that pays attention to addressing the current market challenges,” said Andreas Buetfering, senior director of trade management Far East at Hapag-Lloyd.

The new CGX service will operate with eight panamax vessels and replace Hapag-Lloyd’s Far East Loop 6, 7 and 8 services. The first westbound sailing from Dachan Bay to Hamburg is scheduled for the beginning of April 2022, and the first eastbound sailing from Hamburg to Dachan Bay for the beginning of May 2022.