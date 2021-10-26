Happy Halloween for boxship operators

Having peaked at $11,109 on September 10, the Freightos global container freight index slid gently to $9,949 on October 8 before edging back over $10,000 a day for the next fortnight. Presumably it would be higher if certain liner companies had not pledged to cap freight prices for the rest of this year.

There seems to be no chance of a correction this month, or this year, despite the apparent generosity of liners. Contracted freight rates won’t change. CMA CGM, the first liner to offer a ca...