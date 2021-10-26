AsiaOffshore

Harbour Energy seeks PSV pair in Indonesia

UK oil and gas independent Harbour Energy will require platform supply vessels (PSVs) to support its drilling campaign offshore Indonesia.

Harbour company, Premier Oil Andaman, has launched a prequalification process for the provision of two Indonesian-flagged PSVs for its planned drilling operations in the Andaman II block.

The vessels should have a minimum 900 sq m deck area, DP2 capability, and not be older than 10 years. Prequalification documents should be submitted by November 1. The estimated contract commencement date is February-April 2022. 

The drilling campaign is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022. Premier Oil Andaman has awarded a contract to Aquadrill and a subsidiary of Vantage for the Capella managed pressure drilling (MPD) equipped drillship for a two-well contract plus two optional wells. The rig will be contracted to Premier Oil Andaman for one well and subcontracted to Repsol Andaman for a second well. 

