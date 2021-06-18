Harren Bulkers adds first handysize bulker

Germany’s Harren Bulkers has taken its fleet to 23 ships with the acquisition of the 2012-built Pabari , its first handysize.

Chartering for this latest acquisition will be handled by OneBulk from Hamburg.

Patrik Pukall, head of project finance at Harren & Partner and general manager at Harren Bulkers, commented: “In this market situation, we believe it is important to set up our projects on a stable long-term basis to secure financial stability for our project partners and, at the same time, take advantage of the positive market trend. We and our partner, OneBulk, were lucky to get the timing right.”

Harren & Partner Group is positioning subsidiary Harren Bulkers as a new one-stop shop for all kinds of bulk carrier projects.