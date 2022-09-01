Harren Bulkers launches new commercial unit

Germany’s shipowning and management firm Harren Bulkers is expanding its service portfolio with the foundation of a new commercial entity.

The Bremen-based unit of the Harren Group, which manages a fleet of modern bulk carriers from handy up to post-panamax size, has launched a new brand that offers chartering services, commercial management of own and third-party tonnage, as well as acting as an independent time-charter operating company.

“Being ‘close to the cargo’ has always been a cornerstone of the Harren Group. This is why Harren Bulkers will utilise and enhance the existing network and strive to assert the brand on the market for bulk tonnage,” explained Dr. Martin Harren, CEO of the Harren Group. “Harren Bulkers’ new commercial outfit will approach the leasing and long-term time charter markets. Customers will benefit from more choices and individual solutions.”

Trading under the name Harren Bulk Shipping, the new unit will be managed and operated by Harren Bulkers’ existing team and management, backed by dry bulk veteran Jan-Philipp Rauno (pictured left), who recently joined as managing director.

“I am excited to expand our commercial dry bulk competence and expertise under the Harren Bulkers umbrella. I expect that we will significantly increase our fleet of modern bulk carriers in the near future,” remarked Rauno.